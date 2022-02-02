Saudi Arabia sees 906 pct increase in entertainment, arts records: Commerce ministry

Saudi Arabia saw its highest number of commercial registrations in the entertainment and art industry issued over the past six years with a 906 percent increase in 2021 compared to 2015, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



According to a statement, the ministry issued 2,847 commercial registers to the sector during the year 2021, adding that only 283 commercial registers were issued in 2015.

The total number of commercial registers issued to the entertainment and art sector in the Kingdom has now reached 11,424.



According to the statement published on the ministry’s website, Riyadh has the highest number of commercial registers issued, 4,127, followed by Mecca, 3,216, the Eastern Province, 1,701 and Asir, 501.



The number of commercial registers issued to other districts in the country ranged between 64 and 441.



The significant increase in the commercial registers issued last year highlights efforts to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to attract investments worth around $69 billion and provide more than 200,000 job opportunities in the entertainment sector by 2030.



Read more:



Saudi Arabia to develop local tourism with new ‘Digital Tourism Strategy’



Saudi Arabia, Cirque du Soleil to debut shows, establish regional office



Saudi Arabia: ‘Boutique Group’ to develop historic palaces into boutique hotels