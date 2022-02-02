Saudi Arabia to develop local tourism with new ‘Digital Tourism Strategy’

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel al-Khateeb has launched the ‘Digital Tourism Strategy’ to “help enrich efforts of rebuilding the tourism sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a way that realizes the objectives of Vision 2030,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The launch was announced at the global technology event - LEAP 2022 - taking place in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh this month.

The strategy reportedly comprises nine programs and 31 initiatives that will be implemented over three years.

It has also already received support from the World Tourism Organization, the World Bank and digital partners, such as Microsoft and CISCO, according to the SPA report.

Efforts in the sector are expected to provide greater job opportunities as tourism increases to the Kingdom.

Al-Khateeb called on creatives to participate in improving procedures that organize the digital space saying: "We need passengers and visitors to be aware that the tourism sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia works under smart regulations,” according to the original SPA report.

Tourism in the Kingdom has been a key area of focus, with initiatives like the ‘Boutique Group’ launch, which will develop historical palaces into luxury hotels, or with growing entertainment spectacles, like Alicia Keys’ upcoming performance at AlUla.

