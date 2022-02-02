Saudi Crown Prince arrives to King Abdulaziz Camel Festival to honor winners
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on Wednesday to the sixth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the southern area of Al-Sayahed to honor the winners of the competition, Al Arabiya news channel reported.
The festival, which brought together camel owners from Gulf countries, the US, Russia and France, kicked off on December 1 and lasted for 40 days.
It was set up on an area of 32 square kilometers and located nearly 100 km north-east of Riyadh.
In addition to competitions in 19 categories, the festival also included various entertainment and cultural activities to present it as a global carnival that provides around 5,000 jobs and stands as a destination for tourists from across the world with more than 100,000 visits a day.
