‘Terrorists’ have dragged Iraq into regional war by targeting Gulf state: Iraq’s Sadr
Iraqi Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said in a statement on Thursday that some “terrorist outlaws” have dragged Iraq into a “dangerous regional war” by targeting a “Gulf state.”
The cleric, who published a statement on Twitter, didn’t make it clear if he was referring specifically to a foiled drone attack on the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
The UAE said it intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas, in an attack that was claimed by a little known group, the “True Promise Brigade”.
