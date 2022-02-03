.
‘Terrorists’ have dragged Iraq into regional war by targeting Gulf state: Iraq’s Sadr

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a news conference in Najaf, Iraq, November 18, 2021. (Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani)
Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a news conference in Najaf, Iraq, November 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Iraqi Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said in a statement on Thursday that some “terrorist outlaws” have dragged Iraq into a “dangerous regional war” by targeting a “Gulf state.”

The cleric, who published a statement on Twitter, didn’t make it clear if he was referring specifically to a foiled drone attack on the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The UAE said it intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas, in an attack that was claimed by a little known group, the “True Promise Brigade”.

Read more:

UAE intercepts, destroys three drones targeting the country: Defense Ministry

US warns against UAE travel; Emirati official says Houthi threats won’t be new normal

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm support for Gulf security

