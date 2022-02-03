Arab Coalition conducts 14 targeted strikes in Yemen in 24 hours

The Arab Coalition has conducted 14 targeted strikes in Yemen’s Marib and Hajjah to deter the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the last 24 hours, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The number of fatalities were not shared, but casualties have been reported, according to SPA. Additonally, 11 “military vehicles” were destroyed, according to the same report.

The operation comes during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthi militia attack on the UAE and the continued attempts on Saudi Arabia have attracted global outcry.

The UAE attack was reportedly a first of its kind, leading to condemnations of the Houthi group’s actions from all major world leaders.

On February 1, the US said will deploy a guided missile destroyer and state-of-the-art fighter jets to help the UAE defend against Houthi attacks.

The deployment, to “assist the UAE against the current threat,” follows a phone call between Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the US embassy in the UAE said.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021.

In September 2021, the Houthis intensified their efforts to take Marib, a provincial capital which is the government’s last northern stronghold.

However, on January 29, the Giants Brigades said it had begun repositioning its forces after pushing the Houthis back from oil-rich Shabwa province and stopping short of launching a northward offensive towards the strategically vital city of Marib, according to an AFP report.

The Iran-backed militia frequently target civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen in recent months, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand.

The coalition also stressed that the operations will be conducted in line with international humanitarian law.

