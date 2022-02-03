Saudi Arabia mandates booster shot for citizens traveling out of the country

Saudi Arabia’s citizens who wish to travel outside the Kingdom are required to take a third shot (booster dose) of the COVID-19 vaccine for all journeys starting February 9, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The booster shot is available for those who are past three months from the second dose.

Those who are younger than 16 years are exempt from this rule. Similarly, those who appear under the exempt category on the Tawakkalna application do not have to get a booster to travel, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Simultaneously, the authorities also passed a law mandating all arrivals into the Kingdom to present a negative PCR or antigen test report within 48 hours before departing to and arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Those under the age of eight are exempt from the testing requirement.

Meanwhile, citizens who test positive for COVID-19 can enter the Kingdom without the need for a negative PCR test if seven days have passed from the date of the positive test, provided that the traveler is inoculated with the necessary vaccine doses that are approved by the Kingdom.

If the Kingdom-inbound passenger is not appropriately vaccinated as approved by Saudi Arabia, then 10 days have to pass before he or she may enter the Kingdom. No further testing is required, according to SPA.

