Saudi International golf tournament returns to Kingdom with $5 mln in prizes

The Saudi International golfing tournament is returning to the Kingdom’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday and will run until February 6, featuring many of the biggest names in the game.

With the Public Investment Fund (PIF) as the new title sponsor, the field for this fourth edition is expected to contain some of the world’s most renowned golfers in the Asian Tour, including 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, former world number one Dustin Johnson and six-time majors champion Phil Mickelson.

The winning sum has been increased from $3.5 million to $5 million this year, and the event recently entered a 10-year partnership with the Asian Tour, according to Golf Saudi, the investment arm of the sport in the Kingdom.

Majed al-Sorour, CEO and Deputy Chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said on the organization’s official website: “The mix of the world’s best players from across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific will make this year our most anticipated yet. Bringing together strong fields for our international men’s and women’s events has shown to play a vital role in driving participation and engagement in the sport in Saudi Arabia.”

History in the making. This week @SharkGregNorman and @AsianTourGolf CEO Cho Minn Thant added to the excitement of the revamped #SaudiIntlGolf by announcing The International Series.#SeeItAll pic.twitter.com/DP3xifmCC0 — Saudi International | السعودية الدولية (@SaudiIntlGolf) February 3, 2022

The publicity states that the impressive venue is an 18-hole championship golf course with panoramic views of the Red Sea, which has also been designed to accommodate a picnic-style arrangement with food trucks.

