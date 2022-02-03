Spain and the UAE to form strategic partnership to improve stability and human rights

Spain and the United Arab Emirates will form a strategic partnership to improve stability and human rights both regionally and globally, the Spanish prime minister announced on Wednesday at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the day, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with UAE leaders and later declared there would be strategic and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The partnership intends to “contribute to regional and global stability and prosperity, to foster human rights for women and men everywhere,” and to tackle issues such as climate change, Sanchez said.

Sanchez was welcomed by the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

“We are pleased to be engaging with Spain on several initiatives in various fields, including commerce, renewable energy, and scientific research, and hope to expand our collaborative efforts in various areas of mutual interest, such as food security, education, and cultural exchanges,” Sheikh Al Nahyan said.

The Spanish leader also met with Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were also signed between the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and its Spanish counterpart Compañía Española de Financiación del Desarrollo (CODIFES).

Areas of focus could include green hydrogen generation, energy storage, the circular economy, and data management, the Spanish premier said.

Both leaders also hailed the sustainable technology employed in building the Spanish pavilion, which explores the country’s deep ties with the Arab world.

There are more than 200 Spanish companies operating across various sectors in the UAE. The volume of trade between the two countries has exceeded more than AED7.7 billion, according to the UAE’s official WAM news agency.

