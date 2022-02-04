Arab Coalition strikes in Yemen destroy nine ‘military vehicles,’ casualties reported

The Arab Coalition has conducted 16 targeted strikes in Yemen’s Marib and Hajjah to deter the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the last 24 hours, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The number of fatalities were not shared, but casualties have been reported, according to SPA. Additonally, nine “military vehicles” were destroyed, according to the same report.

The operation comes during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

Following multiple attack attempts on the UAE, France has decided to reinforce Emirates’ defenses, including Rafale jets, to counter any future attempts.

It comes days after the US said they will send a warship and fighter jets to counter Houthi infiltrations.

These attacks have invited global condemnation and high-level talks are underway to find a solution to the recurring issue.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021.

