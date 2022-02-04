Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince discusses stronger partnership with Japan

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed developing a stronger partnership with Japan during a phone call with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

During the conversation, they emphasized “consolidating joint cooperation within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.”

According to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kishida expressed his “appreciation for the secure supply of oil from Saudi Arabia to Japan and stated that Japan seeks to cooperate with Saudi Arabia as it plays a leading role in the stabilization of the international oil market as a member of the OPEC +.”

Regional and international issues were also discussed along with the probable solutions to tackle them, according to SPA.

