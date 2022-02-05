Saudi Arabia marks first participation in Winter Olympic Games held in China

Saudi Arabia marked a momentous first-time participation at the Winter Olympic Games since its start in 1924, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

As the 24th winter games kicked off in Beijing, China, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee was present along with the Kingdom’s delegation of participants.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US was also present, among other officials.

“Filled with pride as I witness the first ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team at the opening ceremony in Beijing today! They inspire us by proving that there is no limit to their ambition,” wrote the Saudi ambassador on Instagram.

The Saudi Arabian flag was raised at the ceremony by Faiq Abdi, who is representing the Kingdom in the Alpine Skiing competition.

The opening ceremony was held at Beijing’s national stadium known as the "Bird's Nest," under strict measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. It marks the first time for the same country to host both the Summer and Winter games.

Read more:

Beijing Winter Olympics: COVID-19 cases on the rise as Games open

Putin heads to talks with China’s Xi to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions

IOC fumes over plans for biennial soccer World Cup, says will have negative impact