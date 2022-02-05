Saudi Arabia marks further drop in COVID cases with 3,013 new infections in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded a decrease in COVID-19 transmissions with 3,013 cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

This brings the total deaths caused by the virus to 8,953, while the critical case count was 1,056 as of February 5.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country. The total number of cases in the Kingdom has now reached 705,637.

Meanwhile, 4,824 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 662,819.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 58,221,514 vaccine doses. Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

A booster shot is now required to reflect an ‘immune’ status in the country’s Tawakkalna app for those over 18 who had their second vaccine dose more than eight months ago.

An ‘immune’ status is required to enter certain public places, use public transport, and enter government buildings in the country.

Meanwhile, from February 9, Saudi Arabia’s citizens who wish to travel outside the Kingdom are required to take a third shot (booster dose) of the COVID-19 vaccine.

