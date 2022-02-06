.
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30 pct by 2030: Media office

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, and luxury Burj al-Arab Hotel (L) are seen in a general view of Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. (Reuters)
Reuters

Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent by the end of 2030, the emirate’s government media office said on Sunday on its website.

The plan is part of a broader strategy, announced by the United Arab Emirates in October, to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the office said.

