Arab Coalition destroys missile launcher in Yemen: Statement

A ballistic missile launcher was destroyed in Yemen’s northern al-Jawf district, the Arab Coalition fighting in the country’s civil war announced on Monday morning.

The coalition earlier announced the beginning of a new military operation in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, which is being held by the Iran-backed Houthis.

The operation was enacted out of “necessity to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” a coalition spokesperson said via the official SPA news agency.

The Houthis regularly launch cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and ballistic missiles.

In January, the group launched unprecedented attacks on the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

Three foreign workers were killed in the first attack on January 17 after ADNOC oil tankers exploded, according to the UAE’s official WAM news agency.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 as part of the Arab coalition.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks as the coalition has made significant gains.

The US on Wednesday threatened new sanctions against the Houthis following their attacks on the UAE.

US fighter jets and a warship will also be deployed to the UAE, the US embassy in the UAE said on Wednesday.

