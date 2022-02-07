Bahrain introduces ‘golden’ permanent residency visas to attract talent
Bahrain on Monday said it was introducing a new type of permanent residency visa to attract and retain residents, foreign investors and talented individuals.
The Golden Residency Visa, announced by the Interior Ministry, will be renewed indefinitely and will give the right to work in Bahrain and residency for family members.
