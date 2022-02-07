.
Bahrain introduces ‘golden’ permanent residency visas to attract talent

Areal view of Bahrain World Trade Center and other high rise buildings in Manama City. (Reuters)
Aerial view of Bahrain World Trade Center and other high rise buildings in Manama City. (Reuters)

Reuters, Dubai

Bahrain on Monday said it was introducing a new type of permanent residency visa to attract and retain residents, foreign investors and talented individuals.

The Golden Residency Visa, announced by the Interior Ministry, will be renewed indefinitely and will give the right to work in Bahrain and residency for family members.

