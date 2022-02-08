.
Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements

UAE Israel Flags. (Reuters)
Israel and the UAE have signed tourism and healthcare agreements. (Reuters)

Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed cooperation agreements in the tourism and healthcare industries, diplomats and state media said on Twitter on Tuesday.

A healthcare partnership agreement provides for physicians from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to establish a center for disaster medicine in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi government media office said.

Ministers from the two countries separately signed a memorandum of understanding to boost tourism activity, the Israeli consulate in Dubai said.

The two countries normalized relations in 2020 under US-brokered pacts dubbed the “Abraham Accords.”

