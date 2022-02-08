Saudi man gifts camels to US family for being hospitable towards his son while in US
A video posted to Twitter of a Saudi man gifting American men two camels as a gesture to thank them for their kindness towards his son, Saudi travel blogger Thawab al-Saubaie, while he was in the US, has gone viral.
Al-Subaie lived in the US for several years, studying and gaining work experience, and from the video he posted on Twitter, it was clear that the American family had been very hospitable during his stay in their country.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The video showed al-Subaie’s father generously welcoming the American guests, one of which goes by the name of Sid Fritts, and giving them a speech about how grateful he was for their kindness and hospitality when his son visited them in the US.
“We thank you for hosting our son back in the States in the best way possible,” said al-Subaie’s father in the video.
“Because we cherish you and love you, the most valuable thing to our hearts and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the camels. We are happy to have you and these camels are [being] gifted to you on behalf of [the family] and Saudi Arabia,” he added.
Watch: A video that has gone viral shows a #Saudi man gifting American men two #camels as a gesture to thank them for their kindness and hospitality towards his son, Saudi travel blogger Thawab al-Saubaie (@sai7org), while he was in the US.https://t.co/Y4zYpO1D9h pic.twitter.com/SPr7tjbWze— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 8, 2022
Camels seen as Saudi Arabia’s most valuable gift, honorable gesture
Gifting someone a camel is seen as one of the most honorable gestures in Saudi culture.
Camels are the national animal of Saudi Arabia and are native to the Arabian Peninsula, with a long history of accompanying Saudis as far back as time recorded, according to tourism website Visit Saudi.
Often deemed as the ‘Ship of the desert’ and ‘Ata Allah’ (which translates to the ‘Gift of God’), camels are a very important part of Saudi’s cultural heritage because they used to be an essential part of their lives before cars were introduced to the world. For centuries, camels provided them with a lot of basic life necessities such as transport, milk, food and clothing.
These highly resourceful creatures are very expensive to buy, often ranging from $55,000 to $10 million.
Read more:
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Mass brawl in Riyadh shopping district leads to nine arrests: Police
Saudi Arabia thwarts hashish drug smuggling attempt in Asir region
-
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheatsOrganizers of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival have carried out the biggest bust of Botox cheats in the event’s six-edition history, according to the ... Gulf
-
Saudi Crown Prince arrives to King Abdulaziz Camel Festival to honor winnersSaudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on Wednesday to the sixth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the southern area of Al-Sayahed to honor the ... Gulf
-
Camel beauty pageant to be held in Abu Dhabi from December 14-21A week-long camel beauty pageant in Abu Dhabi emirate will begin on December 14, instead of December 23 as originally planned, according to the ... Gulf