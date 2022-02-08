UN and Arab Coalition exchange information on alleged Yemen prison strike
The Arab Coalition said on Tuesday that a “constructive” meeting was held with the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, William David Grisley, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.
The coalition reportedly exchanged information that pertains to allegations of targeting a prison in Yemen’s Saada last month.
A specialized team at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen will visit the coalition soon to exchange additional information, the coalition reportedly added.
On January 21, several media outlets reported that the coalition conducted an airstrike that killed detainees in a prison run by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
However, an investigation launched by the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) on the alleged targeted prison strike by the Arab Coalition has revealed the location to be a “Special Security Camp in Saada, which is a legitimate military target.”
Brigadier General Turki al-Malki, an official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, had slammed the allegations and insisted “they are part of a blatant attempt to mislead the public opinion regarding the true nature of the location in an attempt to garner sympathy from UN organizations and INGOs,” in a statement first reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
According to al-Malki, the closest prison is located 1.8 kilometers away from the claimed location.
