.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Abu Dhabi’s Wizz Air adds two new flight routes to Aqaba, Amman in Jordan

  • Font
Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next 10 years. (File photo)
Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next 10 years. (Supplied)

Abu Dhabi’s Wizz Air adds two new flight routes to Aqaba, Amman in Jordan

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi’s budget airlines Wizz Air added two new destinations to its list of routes: Jordan’s Amman and Aqaba, the carrier announced in a statement on Wednesday.

With fares starting as low as AED 70, the new flights will operate twice a week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Flights to Jordan’s capital city Amman will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays while flights to the country’s only coastal city Aqaba will operate on Sundays and Thursdays.

A general view shows the Red Sea Jordanian resort city of Aqaba at sunset on September 24, 2018. (AFP)
A general view shows the Red Sea Jordanian resort city of Aqaba at sunset on September 24, 2018. (AFP)

“We [at Wizz Air] are all very excited to be adding Jordan to our network and look forward to offering our customers the opportunity to experience such an incredible and culturally rich destination,” Wizz Air’s Managing Director Michael Berlouis said.

Home to ancient treasures and monuments, picturesque landscapes and staggering mountains, Jordan is a very popular tourist destination in the region.

“Jordan really has it all, from hiking, sightseeing to relaxing on the beach. The wonders at Petra are incredible and something everyone should experience. The whole Wizz Air Abu Dhabi team are pleased to offer these travel and adventure opportunities to UAE residents at great prices and making them more accessible to everyone,” added Berlouis.

A general view shows the city of Amman, Jordan taken on February 20, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view shows the city of Amman, Jordan taken on February 20, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

Wizz Air is Abu Dhabi’s budget airline, offering low fares and efficient travel options as it continues to expand its services.

The airline’s fleet comprises of four Airbus A321neo aircrafts, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

Wizz Air airplane. (Supplied)
Wizz Air airplane. (Supplied)

The carrier reportedly has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

Read more:

UK summer flight bookings edging towards 2019 levels, show travel data

Booster shot mandate for Saudis traveling abroad comes into effect

Flydubai adds Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to its network, resumes flights to Yanbu

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More