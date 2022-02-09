Saudi police arrest man who smashed car windows, threatened people with metal object

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested a resident who threatened bystanders with a piece of metal and smashed windows of numerous vehicles, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Mecca police force took action against the individual after a video surfaced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Initial findings following an investigation deemed that the perpetrator was mentally unstable, the SPA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A media spokesperson for the Mecca regional police stated that “security patrols in Jeddah had arrested a Chadian resident,” who is the suspect in question.

The individual has been referred to Public Prosecution and legal action has been taken, according to SPA.

In an unrelated incident on Tuesday, nine people who were involved in a mass brawl in a Riyadh shopping district were arrested.

The brawlers were expatriate residents: Seven Egyptian nationals and two Sudanese, police stated, without further identifying them.

Read more:

Police arrest thieves in Riyadh, seize 26 stolen vehicles and money

Lebanon seizes drugs concealed in juice powder en route to Sudan

Saudi tourist killed by elephant in Uganda park