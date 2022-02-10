Arab Coalition asks residents of Sanaa to evacuate ‘civilian sites,’ warns of strikes

The Arab Coalition asked residents of Sanaa to evacuate some “civilian sites” in the next 72 hours and warned of strikes on the Houthi militia in the area, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

“Crucial points will be bombed in Sanaa that the Houthis use to launch marches,” the Arab Coalition in a statement carried by SPA.

It comes after the Iran-backed Houthi militia conducted a drone strike against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Thursday, injuring 12 people.

The Kingdom’s defenses intercepted the drone, but debris reportedly fell within the vicinity of the airport.

Abha, near Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen, is a regular target of drone and missile strikes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia fighting coalition forces in Yemen.

“The Houthis have chosen to escalate blatantly by targeting civilian airports and civilians,” said the Arab Coalition in the SPA report.

“Minor physical damages,” including glass panels in some of the airport’s facades was shattered, according to SPA.

Jordan, Egypt and the Arab Parliament have been quick to condemn the attack.

Meanwhile, the Arab Coalition conducted 18 targeted strikes in Yemen’s Marib and Hajjah in 24 hours, destroying 12 “military vehicles” and causing casualties to the Houthis, according to SPA.

