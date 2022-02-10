Saudi air defenses intercept drone targeting airport, minor injuries reported

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a drone targeting Abha’s airport, an Arab Coalition spokesperson said.

A preliminary report suggests that four civilian workers and passengers sustained minor injuries, the spokesperson added.

Debris from the intercepted drone reportedly fell within the vicinity of the airport.

“We will take firm operational measures in response to the threat of targeting civilian airports and travelers,” a coalition spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official SPA news agency.

Abha, near Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen, is a regular target of drone and missile strikes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia fighting coalition forces in Yemen.

One notable attack occurred on Tuesday August 31, when eight civilians were injured after an explosive-laden drone was intercepted above the airport.

Several attacks in June of 2019 led to the death of one Syrian national, and injured 47 others.

Developing