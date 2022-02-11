Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, British PM discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Friday from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the official Saudi Press Agency SPA.
During the phone call, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them on various fields.
They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.
