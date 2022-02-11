Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, British PM discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Friday from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the official Saudi Press Agency SPA.

During the phone call, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them on various fields.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince discusses stronger partnership with Japan

US condemns Iran-backed Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Biden talks US support for Saudi Arabia, energy supplies in call with King Salman