Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, British PM discuss bilateral relations

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on December 14, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, British PM discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Friday from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the official Saudi Press Agency SPA.

During the phone call, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them on various fields.

They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.

