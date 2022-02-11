UAE, Israel space agencies jointly call for researchers, offers $200,000 in funding

The UAE Space Agency and its Israeli counterpart are inviting researchers to apply for a research proposal based on data collected from a satellite, the emirates state media WAM reported on Thursday.

The UAE Space Agency, Israeli Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and the Israel Space Agency are calling on universities and research institutes from both countries to submit joint research proposals, according to WAM.

Advertisement

The selected research project will receive $200,000 of funding from the host authorities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The satellite data was reportedly collected by the Israeli Vegetation and Environment Monitoring New Micro Satellite (VENµS), which monitors the environment and vegetation on earth.

The satellite data claims to help find solutions to deal with climate change.

This joint call for proposals comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the UAE and Israel in October 2021.

The proposals will be accepted into the Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project, reported WAM, “an earth observation program that collects data using space-based remote sensing.”

The sensors reportedly aid in monitoring and exploring water resources, precision agriculture, vegetation exploration, land mapping and more.

“Global collaboration is key to leveraging space to protect our planet. By partnering alongside other leading nations in the space sector, we are contributing to expanding the global base of scientific knowledge to help humanity develop solutions to its greatest challenges,” said Sarah bint Yousif al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency in the WAM report.

Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, said: “The important space cooperation between Israel and the UAE shows how technology connects nations.”

“Governments sign agreements, but it is the people who make the peace,” added the Israeli minster.

Rules for applying

The following are some of the listed conditions to apply for the program according to the WAM report:

The proposals must be based on data from the VENµS satellite, Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project. The proposals must be in the field of earth observation with focus on agriculture and water research. The proposals must be jointly submitted by UAE and Israeli research groups and should utilize Environment Monitoring Joint Research Project data. The project must not exceed two years. The proposals should be submitted by the UAE and Israeli team to their respective authorities. The deadline for submission is March 16, 2022.

Read more:

Elon Musk ‘highly confident’ his SpaceX Starship will reach Earth orbit this year

Solar storm knocks out 40 newly launched SpaceX satellites, the largest such incident

Harvard Stem Cell Institute receives grant from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince