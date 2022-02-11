.
The flags of the UAE and Qatar. (File photo)
GCC dispute

UAE, Qatar continue talks as follow up to AlUla declaration

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE and Qatar are continuing talks to follow up on the AlUla declaration, state media agencies reported on Thursday.

The AlUla Declaration ended the Gulf dispute with Qatar and restored ties with Doha. The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denies.

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a pictures before the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional solidarity and stability at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar.
Two official delegations representing the UAE and Qatar met in Qatar’s capital city, Doha, on Thursday.

Names of the delegates or their position in their respective governments were not shared.

It marks the third meeting held by the two sides after the UAE and Qatar restored diplomatic ties in January 2021.

During the meeting, the two sides reportedly discussed “joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al-Ula statement, and stressed the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries…,” according to the official emirates state media WAM.

