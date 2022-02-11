UAE, Qatar continue talks as follow up to AlUla declaration

The UAE and Qatar are continuing talks to follow up on the AlUla declaration, state media agencies reported on Thursday.

The AlUla Declaration ended the Gulf dispute with Qatar and restored ties with Doha. The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denies.

Two official delegations representing the UAE and Qatar met in Qatar’s capital city, Doha, on Thursday.

Names of the delegates or their position in their respective governments were not shared.

It marks the third meeting held by the two sides after the UAE and Qatar restored diplomatic ties in January 2021.

During the meeting, the two sides reportedly discussed “joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al-Ula statement, and stressed the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries…,” according to the official emirates state media WAM.

