.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition strikes eliminate 17 ‘military vehicles,’ Houthi casualties reported

  • Font
Yemeni pro-government forces arrive in al-Durayhimi district, about nine kilometres south of Hodeidah international airport on June 13, 2018. Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive on June 13 to retake the rebel-held Red Sea port city of Hodeida, pressing toward the airport south of the city.
Yemeni pro-government forces arrive in al-Durayhimi district, about nine kilometres south of Hodeidah international airport on June 13, 2018. (Reuters)

Arab Coalition strikes eliminate 17 ‘military vehicles,’ Houthi casualties reported

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition has conducted 25 targeted strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Hajjah and Marib in the last 24 hours, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The targeted strikes resulted in the destruction of 17 “military vehicles,” according to SPA, and caused casualties among the Houthis.

No fatalities were reported by SPA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The operation comes during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

On Thursday, the Arab Coalition asked residents of Sanaa to evacuate some “civilian sites” in the next 72 hours and warned of strikes on the Houthi militia in the area.

“Crucial points will be bombed in Sanaa that the Houthis use to launch marches,” the Arab Coalition in an earlier statement carried by SPA.

The warning came after the Houthi militia conducted a drone strike against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Thursday, injuring 12 people.

Abha, near Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen, is a regular target of drone and missile strikes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia fighting coalition forces in Yemen.

Numerous countries and country representatives including the US Department of State, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and others, condemned the airport attack.

It came days after the Iran-backed Houthis attempted to hit the UAE with drone strikes, but failed owing to the country’s robust air defense.

Read more:

US to help UAE replenish missile defense interceptors after Houthi attacks

US condemns Iran-backed Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

UN and Arab Coalition exchange information on alleged Yemen prison strike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More