Arab Coalition strikes eliminate 17 ‘military vehicles,’ Houthi casualties reported

The Arab Coalition has conducted 25 targeted strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Hajjah and Marib in the last 24 hours, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The targeted strikes resulted in the destruction of 17 “military vehicles,” according to SPA, and caused casualties among the Houthis.

No fatalities were reported by SPA.

The operation comes during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

On Thursday, the Arab Coalition asked residents of Sanaa to evacuate some “civilian sites” in the next 72 hours and warned of strikes on the Houthi militia in the area.

“Crucial points will be bombed in Sanaa that the Houthis use to launch marches,” the Arab Coalition in an earlier statement carried by SPA.

The warning came after the Houthi militia conducted a drone strike against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Thursday, injuring 12 people.

Abha, near Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen, is a regular target of drone and missile strikes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia fighting coalition forces in Yemen.

Numerous countries and country representatives including the US Department of State, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and others, condemned the airport attack.

It came days after the Iran-backed Houthis attempted to hit the UAE with drone strikes, but failed owing to the country’s robust air defense.

