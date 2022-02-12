Israeli officer stationed in Manama part of intl coalition: Foreign ministry

Bahrain’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that what was circulated in some foreign media about appointing an Israeli officer in Manama, comes within the frame work of arrangements related to an international coalition of more than 34 countries.

According to a statement carried by the Bahraini foreign ministry, the coalition’s tasks include securing freedom of navigation in territorial waters of the region, protect international trade, and confront acts of piracy and terrorism in the region.

On February 2, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in Bahrain, the latest high-profile diplomatic trip since the countries normalized ties, his office said.

Gantz, who is the first Israeli defense minister to ever officially visit the Gulf country, traveled with several top military and security officials, including navy chief Admiral David Saar Salama.

In November 2019, the US-led naval coalition in the Gulf, established in response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, opened a command center in Bahrain, the US Fifth Fleet said in a statement. This coalition is known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).

The United States blamed the attacks on Iran. Tehran denied the accusations.

With agencies

