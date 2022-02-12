Israeli officer stationed in Manama part of intl coalition: Foreign ministry
Bahrain’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that what was circulated in some foreign media about appointing an Israeli officer in Manama, comes within the frame work of arrangements related to an international coalition of more than 34 countries.
According to a statement carried by the Bahraini foreign ministry, the coalition’s tasks include securing freedom of navigation in territorial waters of the region, protect international trade, and confront acts of piracy and terrorism in the region.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On February 2, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in Bahrain, the latest high-profile diplomatic trip since the countries normalized ties, his office said.
Gantz, who is the first Israeli defense minister to ever officially visit the Gulf country, traveled with several top military and security officials, including navy chief Admiral David Saar Salama.
In November 2019, the US-led naval coalition in the Gulf, established in response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, opened a command center in Bahrain, the US Fifth Fleet said in a statement. This coalition is known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).
The United States blamed the attacks on Iran. Tehran denied the accusations.
With agencies
Read more:
US-led naval coalition opens command center in Bahrain to protect oil tankers
Israel defense minister on first-ever visit to Bahrain
An international coalition against the terrorism of Houthis is a must
-
Israel defense minister visits US Navy base in BahrainIsrael’s defense minister visited the US Navy Fifth Fleet’s headquarters in Bahrain on Thursday, part of an unannounced trip amid heightened Gulf ... Gulf
-
Israel begins buying aluminium from Bahrain, says envoy in interviewIsrael began importing aluminium from Bahrain, Manama-based newspaper al-Ayam reported on Sunday, citing an interview with Eitan Na’eh, the Israeli ... Gulf
-
US Iran envoy Malley visits UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia and BahrainUS Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Nov. 11-20 to coordinate ahead of fresh ... Gulf
-
UAE, Bahrain, Israel and US forces conduct Red Sea military exerciseForces from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel and the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began a multilateral maritime security ... Gulf