In pictures: Polo tournament held in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Saudi Arabia’s historic region of AlUla played host to a polo tournament in the desert over the weekend.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sponsored by luxury watch brand Richard Mille, the tournament was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and is the first to be held under the newly-formed Saudi Polo Federation.
It featured clashes between four teams including players from the renowned Argentine team La Dolfina.
The event aimed to highlight the historic links between the sport of polo and the equestrian heritage of Arabia.
Players battled it out against the backdrop of AlUla’s scenic cliffs on Friday and Saturday.
Read more:
UAE, Qatar continue talks as follow up to AlUla declaration
‘AlUla Moments’ set to feature immersive art experiences, eco-trail run, and more
Royal Commission of AlUla signs MoU with Catmosphere to safeguard Arabian leopard
-
UAE, Qatar continue talks as follow up to AlUla declarationThe UAE and Qatar are continuing talks to follow up on the AlUla declaration, state media agencies reported on Thursday.The AlUla Declaration ended ... Gulf
-
‘AlUla Moments’ set to feature immersive art experiences, eco-trail run, and moreSaudi Arabia’s AlUla, one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula and home to UNESCO world Heritage site Hegra, is set to witness a series of ... Features
-
Royal Commission of AlUla signs MoU with Catmosphere to safeguard Arabian leopardThe Royal Commission of AlUla agreed a memorandum of understanding with cat conservation foundation Catmosphere to join efforts toward protecting the ... Gulf