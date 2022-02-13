In pictures: Polo tournament held in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Saudi Arabia’s historic region of AlUla played host to a polo tournament in the desert over the weekend.

Sponsored by luxury watch brand Richard Mille, the tournament was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and is the first to be held under the newly-formed Saudi Polo Federation.

It featured clashes between four teams including players from the renowned Argentine team La Dolfina.

The event aimed to highlight the historic links between the sport of polo and the equestrian heritage of Arabia.

Players battled it out against the backdrop of AlUla’s scenic cliffs on Friday and Saturday.

