This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows polo players taking part in the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022.
This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows polo players taking part in the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)

In pictures: Polo tournament held in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:
A handout picture released by the AlUla Desert Polo 2022 on February 11, 2022, shows a woman rider showing her skills ahead of a polo tournament held in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the AlUla Desert Polo 2022 on February 11, 2022, shows a woman rider showing her skills ahead of a polo tournament held in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s historic region of AlUla played host to a polo tournament in the desert over the weekend.

This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows French entrepreneur, and Polo player Jean-Francois Decaux (R) taking part in the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula. (AFP)
This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows French entrepreneur, and Polo player Jean-Francois Decaux (R) taking part in the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula. (AFP)

This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows spectators watching players during the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)
This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows spectators watching players during the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)

Sponsored by luxury watch brand Richard Mille, the tournament was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and is the first to be held under the newly-formed Saudi Polo Federation.

This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows Saudi horseman leading polo players during the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)
This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows Saudi horseman leading polo players during the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)

It featured clashes between four teams including players from the renowned Argentine team La Dolfina.

This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows members of the Saudi polo team celebrating with their winning trophy in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)
This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows members of the Saudi polo team celebrating with their winning trophy in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)

The event aimed to highlight the historic links between the sport of polo and the equestrian heritage of Arabia.

This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows spectators watching players during the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)
222This handout image provided by AlUla Desert Polo 2022 championship shows spectators watching players during the tournament in Saudi Arabia's northwestern city of al-Ula on February 11, 2022. (AFP)

Players battled it out against the backdrop of AlUla’s scenic cliffs on Friday and Saturday.

