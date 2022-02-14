.
Turkey’s Erdogan arrives in UAE on first visit since 2013

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as they attend a signing ceremony regarding the agreements between the two countries at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on November 24, 2021. (AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as they attend a signing ceremony regarding the agreements between the two countries at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on November 24, 2021. (AFP)

Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for his first visit to the UAE in nearly a decade, Emirati state media reported.

“President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Monday in the UAE” for a two-day visit, said the official WAM news agency.

“He was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.”

Before taking off from Turkey, Erdogan said he hopes his visit advances the “big potential” of trade between the countries.

The UAE is an important economic market for Turkey and home to many Turkish citizens. He also said Sheikh Mohammed’s earlier visit represented a “new phase” of relations between the nations.

