Dubai’s ruler welcomes Turkish president at Expo 2020

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Turkish President Recep Erdogan at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday during his first visit to the United Arab Emirates in nearly a decade, the official WAM news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan urged UAE businesses to invest in Turkey as the president sought to build bridges after years of strained relations.

Visiting for the first time since 2013, Erdogan was welcomed by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday.

The world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, was illuminated with a projection of the Turkish flag on his arrival.

During a meeting at Abu Dhabi’s presidential palace Qasr al-Watan on Monday, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

The two leaders stressed how both countries shared a similar vision regarding supporting peaceful efforts and solutions toward strengthening security and stability in the region.

The Crown Prince noted that the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries during his visit to Turkey three months ago set the foundation for revitalizing and boosting the economic and commercial partnership between the UAE and Turkey.

