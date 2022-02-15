.
Erdogan calls on UAE’s private sector to invest in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks next to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (not picture) during a news conference, in Tirana, Albania January 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Bloomberg

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged private companies from the United Arab Emirates to invest in Turkey following a long period of regional friction.

“Our common goal is to take our bilateral relations to a much higher level in every domain,” Erdogan said on Tuesday during a televised news conference in Abu Dhabi.

Turkey and the UAE signed a series of cooperation agreements ranging from defense industry to trade and economy on Tuesday.

“The UAE is Turkey’s main trading partner in the Gulf,” Erdogan said, noting that bilateral trade remained intact even during the lull in relations. “This is a proof that our economic and human relations have a strong foundation.”

