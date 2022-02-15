.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia records 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

  • Font
A Saudi man and his wife enter Granada Mall, after displaying the Tawakkalna app, launched by the Saudi authorities to help track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
A Saudi man and his wife enter Granada Mall, after displaying the Tawakkalna app, launched by the Saudi authorities to help track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,982 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 732,596 COVID-19 cases and 8,975 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

In the last 24 hours there were also 3,372 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 698,842.

The Kingdom has administered 59,722,826 vaccine doses to its population of approximately 35 million, the health ministry said.

Authorities in the Kingdom are offering booster vaccine shots to people immediately after recovering from the virus. It is also available three months after the second dose for those who have not tested positive.

The Ministry of Interior now mandates that citizens traveling outside the country must take a third dose.

Exceptions to this rule include those younger than 16 years of age and citizens who have an exempt status on the Tawakkalna application.

Booster shots are required to be considered “immune” in the country’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app for people over 18 who were vaccinated more than eight months ago.

Read more:

Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon if asked to take jab

Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Kuwait lifts many COVID-19 restrictions, allows travel abroad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More