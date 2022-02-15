Saudi Arabia’s ‘Riyadh Season’ awarded another Guinness World Record

The Riyadh Season festival in Saudi Arabia’s capital city has been awarded another Guinness World Record title, the Saudi Press Agency announced on Monday.

The latest record was awarded for the most simultaneous holograms, also known as pepper’s ghost illusions.

It was achieved during a Mohammed Abdu concert on January 14, where five holographic versions of the Saudi singer appeared on stage before the real performer was revealed.

A giant slide at Boulevard Riyadh City had previously garnered two world records for the festival.

The ‘Avalanche’ slide is the tallest fun slide on earth and has the most lanes, with 24.

Riyadh Season also displayed another world record-holder: The largest Formula One car made out of Lego bricks.

It was originally built in Jeddah to coincide with the Formula One event in the city in September and was constructed out of 500,000 Lego pieces over the span of a week.

The final piece was laid by Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Abdullah al-Faisal in a ceremony at the Red Sea Mall.

The record-breaking model car was displayed during the Riyadh Motor Week in November.

It is not the only Lego-related record that has been broken in the Kingdom.

In 2018, the largest Lego brick word – the Arabic word for ‘peace’ – was spelled out at the grand opening of Riyadh Park Mall.

