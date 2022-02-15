Saudi cabinet says supports US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons
Saudi Arabia’s government expressed on Tuesday its support for “US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” state news agency SPA reported.
The government also thanked the US for supporting the Kingdom defending its territory against attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, SPA said, citing a statement issued after a cabinet meeting.
Talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran are underway in Vienna amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.
