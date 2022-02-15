Video of camel embracing former owner in emotional reunion goes viral

Nearly two million people watched a viral video of a man in Saudi Arabia having an emotional reunion with a camel that he had sold.

As of Tuesday, 1.8 million TikTok users had viewed the touching video, in which the camel appears to wrap its neck around the man in an embrace.

Camels are of great cultural significance in Saudi Arabia, where they have historically played a vital role in sustaining the nomadic Bedouin population.

The dromedaries can fetch eye-watering prices at auction, with some camels being purchased for millions of dollars.

Another video showing a Saudi man gifting a camel to an American family for hosting his son on a trip to the US went viral in early February.

Gifting someone a camel is seen as one of the most honorable gestures in Saudi culture.

