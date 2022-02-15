Yemeni army makes gains south of Marib

Yemen’s army took control of several sites south of Marib on Monday, ousting members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, an army spokesperson said.

“Units of the army and the popular resistance launched a qualitative attack, during which they managed to liberate the positions of Yameen al-Raddah and al-Faliha, where the Iranian Houthi militia were stationed,” according to the army’s media center.

A number of Houthis were reportedly killed and wounded during the attack, and several of the group’s military vehicles were destroyed.

Military sources told Al Arabiya that 40 Houthis were killed in operations to the west and south of Marib on Monday.

The Giants Brigade also repelled attacks from the Houthis on positions in Mala’a.

Houthi offensives on Marib have intensified in recent weeks as the militia targets the oil-rich region held by the internationally-recognized government.

Yemen’s army is supported by an Arab Coalition comprising the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which intervened in 2015 following the Houthi uprising the previous year.

Yemen’s army spokesperson praised the role of the coalition in his statement on Monday.

At least 12 people were injured on Thursday after an attempted drone attack claimed by the Houthis was intercepted above the southern Saudi airport of Abha. Debris from the intercepted drone fell into the airport premises.

Houthis have also launched unprecedented attacks on the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks.

The first such strike on January 17 killed three foreign workers. Later strikes were intercepted by UAE and US defenses without injury.

