Arab Coalition conducts 17 targeted strikes against Houthis in Marib, Hajjah
The Arab Coalition has conducted 17 targeted strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Hajjah and Marib in the last 24 hours, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The targeted strikes resulted in the destruction of 14 military vehicles, according to SPA, and caused casualties among the Houthis.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The operation comes during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.
Last week, the Arab Coalition asked residents of Sanaa to evacuate some “civilian sites” in the next 72 hours and warned of strikes on the Houthi militia in the area.
The warning came after the Houthis conducted a drone strike against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, injuring 12 people.
Abha, near Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen, is a regular target of drone and missile strikes launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia fighting coalition forces in Yemen.
Numerous countries and country representatives including the US Department of State, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and others, condemned the airport attack.
It came days after the Iran-backed Houthis attempted to hit the UAE with drone strikes, but failed owing to the country’s robust air defense.
Read more:
Agreement reached on transfer of oil from abandoned tanker off Yemen: UN
Yemeni army makes gains south of Marib
Saudi cabinet says supports US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons
-
Agreement reached on transfer of oil from abandoned tanker off Yemen: UNAn ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached to transfer the toxic cargo from a rusting oil tanker abandoned off the coast of war-torn Yemen to ... Gulf
-
Yemeni army makes gains south of MaribYemen’s army took control of several sites south of Marib on Monday, ousting members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, an army spokesperson said.For ... Gulf
-
Saudi cabinet says supports US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weaponsSaudi Arabia’s government expressed on Tuesday its support for “US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” state news agency SPA ... Gulf