Kuwait’s defense, interior ministers resign over ‘abuse of interrogations’
Kuwait’s defense and interior ministers submitted their resignations to the prime minister on Wednesday, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas reported.
“I resigned because we can no longer work in this atmosphere,” Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber al-Ali told Al Qabas.
Al-Ali also cited interrogations by the National Assembly as the reason behind his decision, saying: “The abuse of the use of constitutional tools pushed us to submit our resignations to the [prime minister].”
“The general atmosphere is full of quarrelling and the turbulence in the political scene,” al-Ali and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmed said in a joint statement.
“Achieving reform has become almost impossible… [since] the state’s executive apparatuses require us to make drastic reforms,” they said according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait’s foreign minister survived a vote of no confidence.
