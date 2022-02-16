Saudi Arabia prepares to light up in celebration of Kingdom’s Founding Day
Preparations are underway across Saudi cities to mark Founding Day that celebrates the origins and history of Saudi Arabia, state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
The Kingdom will commemorate Founding Day for the first time on February 22.
Several musical and cultural events will be held in the capital, Riyadh, and other cities to mark the day.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Beginning” event, which will be held in Riyadh’s Wadi Namar, will narrate the Kingdom’s history throughout three centuries, SPA reported, adding that 3,500 performers will participate in it.
A musical theatrical performance that also touches on the Kingdom’s history will be held on February 23 at Mohammed Abdu Arena theatre in Riyadh.
A light show, which includes fireworks and utilizes drones, will light up the sky of Riyadh at night on February 24.
The National Museum in Riyadh will host several interactive workshops and discussions on the Kingdom’s culture and history from February 22 until February 24.
Other events include introducing visitors to Saudi traditional costumes and celebrating Saudi coffee.
SPA added that diverse events to mark the Kingdom’s historical legacy will be held from February 22 until February 24 in other Saudi cities such as Jeddah, Dammam, Abha and Najran.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Riyadh Season’ awarded another Guinness World Record
Flydubai adds Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to its network, resumes flights to Yanbu
Saudi Arabia: 4,500 year-old ‘funerary avenues,’ burial monuments discovered in AlUla
-
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Riyadh Season’ awarded another Guinness World RecordThe Riyadh Season festival in Saudi Arabia’s capital city has been awarded another Guinness World Record title, the Saudi Press Agency announced on ... Gulf
-
Flydubai adds Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to its network, resumes flights to YanbuDubai’s budget airline flydubai will begin to operate flights to AlUla in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first airline in the United Arab Emirates to add ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia: 4,500 year-old ‘funerary avenues,’ burial monuments discovered in AlUlaArcheologists have uncovered ancient 4,500 year-old highway-like roads in Saudi Arabia that date back to the 3rd millennium BCE where thousands of ... Gulf