Saudi marine patrol thwart attempt to smuggle 10 kilograms of amphetamine tablets

Marine patrols in Saudi Arabia have thwarted an attempt to smuggle amphetamine tablets, the official Saudi Press Agency reports on Wednesday.

More than 75,000 tablets weighing 10 kilograms were seized by the authorities and “handed over to the competent authorities,” said Colonel Misfir al-Qarini, spokesman for the General Directorate of Border Guard, in a statement to SPA.

The smugglers were intercepted in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom.

On Monday, authorities arrested two individuals who were caught in possession of methamphetamine and suspected of smuggling.

Authorities have been increasingly cracking down on those involved smuggling, distributing, or possessing illicit drugs in the Kingdom.

On Friday, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) thwarted two separate attempts to smuggle more that 2.4 million captagon pills – one of the largest finds in February.

Three people were arrested in connection with the crime.

Earlier, SPA reported that border authorities will continue to tighten custom control over imports into Saudi Arabia.

