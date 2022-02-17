.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers 

  • Font
Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah speaks during a joint news conference with Outgoing Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides at the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, January 10, 2022. (Reuters)
The decree has appointed Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah as caretaker defense minister. (Reuters)

Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers

Reuters, Kuwait

Published: Updated:

A Kuwaiti Emiri decree was issued on Thursday accepting the resignations of the ministers of interior and defense, the information ministry said on Twitter.

The decree appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah as caretaker defense minister and Oil Minister Mohammad al-Fares as caretaker interior minister.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber al-Ali and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmed submitted their resignations to the prime minister on Wednesday.

Read more:

Kuwait overturns law criminalizing ‘imitation of opposite sex’

Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank: Central bank

UN panel wraps up after Iraq pays $52.4 billion for Kuwait invasion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More