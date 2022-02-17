Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defense, interior ministers
A Kuwaiti Emiri decree was issued on Thursday accepting the resignations of the ministers of interior and defense, the information ministry said on Twitter.
The decree appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah as caretaker defense minister and Oil Minister Mohammad al-Fares as caretaker interior minister.
Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber al-Ali and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmed submitted their resignations to the prime minister on Wednesday.
