Saudi Tourism Authority, Dubai’s Emirates sign MoU to increase flights to Kingdom
The Saudi Tourism Authority and Dubai’s Emirates Airlines have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase the number of flights and flight capacity to tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia’s cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Medina, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The partnership aligns with the authority’s cooperation and integration strategy with its private sector partners in a renewed push to promote tourist destinations in the Kingdom.
This fruitful partnership between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Emirates Airline comes within the framework of the authority’s cooperation and integration with its partners in the private sector. It also comes in the context of its efforts to promote tourist destinations. pic.twitter.com/UKfr2QMVuM— الهيئة السعودية للسياحة (@SaudiTourism) February 17, 2022
The new partnership will reportedly ensure access to more than 120 destinations, attracting a new wave of visitors to experience Saudi tourism, SPA quoted CEO and Board member of the Saudi Tourism Authority Fahd Hamid al-Din as saying.
Dubai to Riyadh: World’s busiest international route
An air travel intelligence reference that provides data on airline schedules, cargo, and aviation analytics Official Airline Guide (OAG), revealed that Dubai to Riyadh was the world’s busiest international route in December 2021, with 284,600 seats.
OAG also rated the Dubai-Riyadh travel route as the busiest international airline route in the world in February 2022, with 259,832 seats.
Flydubai adds new flight routes
The Kingdom has seen an increase in new flight routes from the United Arab Emirates’ airlines.
Dubai’s budget airline flydubai recently announced that it would begin to operate flights to AlUla in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first airline in the UAE to add the destination to its network.
AlUla is a unique wonder of the world located in Saudi Arabia and home to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, Hegra.
Flydubai announced that it will start operating flights to AlUla via Prince Majeed bin Abdulaziz airport (ULH) on March 2 (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) and is set to operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).
The budget carrier also stated that it would resume its operations to Yanbu, growing its network in Saudi Arabia to six points, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam.
Flights to Yanbu’s International airport (YNB), also known as Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport, will begin on February 24, with three weekly flights, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
