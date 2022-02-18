.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition destroys explosives-laden boat launched by Houthis in Red Sea

  • Font
A picture taken on May 14, 2019, shows a general view of the Hodeida port in the Yemeni port city, around 230 kilometres west of the capital Sanaa. Yemen's Huthi rebels have handed over security of key Red Sea ports to the coastguard but much work remains to remove military equipment, the UN said.
A picture taken on May 14, 2019, shows a general view of the Hodeida port in the Yemeni port city, around 230 kilometres west of the capital Sanaa. (File photo)

Arab Coalition destroys explosives-laden boat launched by Houthis in Red Sea

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition has destroyed an explosives-laden boat launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis in the south of the red sea, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The coalition added that the boat was sent from Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

“The Houthi’s use of Hodeidah port threatens freedom of navigation and global trade,” said the SPA report.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden eased pressure on the Houthis one year ago; has it worked?

UAE calls for ending appeasement of Houthis

Arab Coalition conducts 17 targeted strikes against Houthis in Marib, Hajjah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More