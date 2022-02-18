Arab Coalition destroys explosives-laden boat launched by Houthis in Red Sea

The Arab Coalition has destroyed an explosives-laden boat launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis in the south of the red sea, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The coalition added that the boat was sent from Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

“The Houthi’s use of Hodeidah port threatens freedom of navigation and global trade,” said the SPA report.

