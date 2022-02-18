Saudi Arabia records 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,376 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 737,334 COVID-19 cases and 8,981 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours there were also 2,596 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 707,492.

The Kingdom has administered 60,095,936 vaccine doses to its population of approximately 35 million, the health ministry said.

Authorities in the Kingdom are offering booster vaccine shots to people immediately after recovering from the virus. It is also available three months after the second dose for those who have not tested positive.

The Ministry of Interior now mandates that citizens traveling outside the country must take a third dose.

Exceptions to this rule include those younger than 16 years of age and citizens who have an exempt status on the Tawakkalna application.

Booster shots are required to be considered “immune” in the country’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app for people over 18 who were vaccinated more than eight months ago.

