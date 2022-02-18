.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia records 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

  • Font
A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,376 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 737,334 COVID-19 cases and 8,981 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

In the last 24 hours there were also 2,596 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 707,492.

The Kingdom has administered 60,095,936 vaccine doses to its population of approximately 35 million, the health ministry said.

Authorities in the Kingdom are offering booster vaccine shots to people immediately after recovering from the virus. It is also available three months after the second dose for those who have not tested positive.

The Ministry of Interior now mandates that citizens traveling outside the country must take a third dose.

Exceptions to this rule include those younger than 16 years of age and citizens who have an exempt status on the Tawakkalna application.

Booster shots are required to be considered “immune” in the country’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app for people over 18 who were vaccinated more than eight months ago.

Read more:

New Zealand police rules out using force to curb anti-vaccine protest

Jordan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international visitors

EU drug regulators to discuss Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill next week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More