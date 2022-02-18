Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Iraqi counterpart on sidelines of Munich conference

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The conference began on Friday and is set to take place until Sunday, February 20.

During the meeting, the pair discussed the countries’ long history of fraternal relations, outlining many areas of cooperation and highlighting ways to support and enhance them to serve the interests of both Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The foreign ministers also talked about how they could enhance bilateral relations with regards to security, politics and economics as well as counter-terrorism and extremism to contribute to bringing greater stability to the Middle East and preserve international peace and security.

The meeting was also attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Germany Essam bin Ibrahim Baitalmal.

