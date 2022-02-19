Saudi FM discusses regional, international developments with Blinken

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



During the meeting, the pair discussed regional and international developments and means to strengthen efforts toward ending the violations of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.



They also voiced the importance of enhancing mutual efforts to stop the Houthis’ “continuous attacks” on civilian and economic facilities and threats to international navigation.



The Houthis launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021.



They have also launched unprecedented attacks on the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks. The first such strike on January 17 killed three foreign workers. Later strikes were intercepted by UAE and US defenses without injury.



SPA added that Farhan and Blinken also discussed Iran’s nuclear program and current international negotiations that aim to revive the agreement.



The Vienna talks, which began in April 2021, aim to bring Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and facilitate a US return to the agreement.



Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping sanctions on Tehran.



