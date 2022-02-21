.
At least 16 people injured after drone intercepted above Jizan airport

An image of debris and parts of the second bomb-laden drone that was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi defenses thus thwarting the attempt to target civilians in King Abdullah Airport in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
An image of debris and parts of a bomb-laden drone that was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi defenses thus thwarting the attempt to target civilians in King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, Saudi Arabia on October 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a drone targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan, the Arab Coalition said on Monday.

At least 16 people of different nationalities were injured as a result of the attack, the coalition said, adding that three of them were in critical condition.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia “has resumed launching cross border attacks from the Sanaa International Airport,” it also said according to the state news agency (SPA).

“Preparations [are underway] for a large-scale military operation. The Houthis must bear the consequences of these practices targeting civilians.”

“We will take firm measures in compliance with international law to protect civilians,” the coalition added.

