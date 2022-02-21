At least 16 people injured after drone intercepted above Jizan airport
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a drone targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan, the Arab Coalition said on Monday.
At least 16 people of different nationalities were injured as a result of the attack, the coalition said, adding that three of them were in critical condition.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia “has resumed launching cross border attacks from the Sanaa International Airport,” it also said according to the state news agency (SPA).
“Preparations [are underway] for a large-scale military operation. The Houthis must bear the consequences of these practices targeting civilians.”
“We will take firm measures in compliance with international law to protect civilians,” the coalition added.
