Jet suit inventor flies in to open Dubai’s Museum of the Future
The inventor of the Jetsuit, Richard Browning, has wowed the crowds in Dubai, flying in to highlight the opening on Tuesday of the Museum of the Future.
The striking building houses a permanent exhibition of future technologies in a seven-story egg-shaped pillar-fee structure, standing at 77 meters tall.
Its stainless-steel exterior is covered with quotes in Arabic calligraphy, including “the future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.”
“The Museum of the Future opening is genuinely so exciting to me because there’s such an overlap between the values that have driven the development of what I’m wearing here, the Jet Suit, and what are contained inside that museum,” said Browning.
“There is a shared ethos, a shared spirit of exciting and inspiring ‘can do’ innovation,” he added.
Browning, founder and Chief Test Pilot of Gravity Industries, holds the world record for the fastest flight in a body-controlled jet suit travelling at speeds of 85 mph (135 km/h) in November 2019.
