Qatar’s Emir says discussed Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian president
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is currently visiting Doha.
Qatar is prepared to do what it can to help secure a solution that is agreeable to all parties in Vienna, the emir added at a joint press conference with Raisi.
Iran’s Raisi hopes trip to Qatar gas forum will boost ties with other Gulf countriesIran’s president Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday he hopes a trip to Qatar to attend a regional gas conference will boost political and trade relations ... Energy
Qatar diplomat visits Iran as Tehran and Washington consider direct nuclear talksQatar’s top diplomat visited Iran on Thursday, state media in the two countries reported, days before Qatar’s ruling emir holds talks in Washington at ... Middle East
Qatar’s emir to visit Washington on Jan. 31Sheikh Tamim and Biden are also expected to discuss efforts by global powers to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, with which Doha has ties, as well as efforts to end the Yemen war, the sources said. Gulf