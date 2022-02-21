.
Qatar’s Emir says discussed Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian president

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi upon his arrival in Doha, on February 21, 2022. Leading gas producers meet in Qatar to discuss how to answer frantic world demand, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to stay away as Ukraine tensions soar, diplomats said. (Photo by Iranian Presidency / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === - === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi upon his arrival in Doha, on February 21, 2022. (AFP)

Qatar’s Emir says discussed Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian president

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is currently visiting Doha.

Qatar is prepared to do what it can to help secure a solution that is agreeable to all parties in Vienna, the emir added at a joint press conference with Raisi.

Iran’s Raisi hopes trip to Qatar gas forum will boost ties with other Gulf countries

Qatar diplomat visits Iran as Tehran and Washington consider direct nuclear talks

Qatar’s emir to visit Washington on Jan. 31

