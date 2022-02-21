.
UAE extends decision to stop all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts

A picture taken on February 8, 2017 shows a camera-equipped drone flying at the Suwahan heritage festival in Al-Ain on the outskirts of the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior announced extending its decision to stop all flying operations by owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including light sports aircrafts, until further notice, state news agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The ministry said the decision was made in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation, adding that regulations which pertain to the use of drones in the UAE and allowable flying zones are currently being reviewed and amended.

It also said that entities and companies which have work contracts or commercial projects that rely on using drones must communicate with General Authority for Civil Aviation to attain the necessary exemptions and permits to carry out their work, adding that disregard of its guidelines will be subject to legal liabilities.

The decision to stop all private drone activities went into effect on January 22. The ministry had cited the recent misuse, not limiting “the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited.”

